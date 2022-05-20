YAKIMA, WA - A dog is a man's best friend... even in criminal investigations.
According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, K-9 units are extremely important and oftentimes are used in search and rescue missions, tracking for investigations and criminal activity.
"They're actually one of the best de-escalation tools. Just having the dog or even a car with the dog barking inside, well everyone has that story of 'well I got bit by a chihuahua one time and that dog is a lot bigger," said Deputy Nick Ward, K-9 Unit at the Yakima County Sheriffs Office. "Everybody is pretty sure that they are not going to get tased, or they're probably not going to get shot but they are not entirely confident they're not going to get bit."
According to FirstVet virtual veterinarian access, dogs can hear sounds of up to 50,000 vibrations per second while humans cannot hear sounds that vibrate at greater than 20,000 vibrations per second.
For K-9 units to be certified they have to be good at listening, so what deputies mainly work on is communication.
Zuza, Deputy Ward's dog and one of the K-9 units for YCSO is 9-years-old and from the Czech Republic, so all her commands are in the language, Czech.
Within Zuza's 7-year career for the sheriff's office, she has had over 130 captures of criminals, and she's only bit the suspect about 10% of the time.
Recently, Zuza and Deputy Ward helped with a vehicle homicide in Union Gap.
"I was able to drive up in the set perimeter and just start giving out a bunch of K-9 announcements on my P.A. system and the dog is obviously barking in the background and so, the person that we were looking for knew it was really serious," said Deputy Ward. "Within 15 minutes he (the suspect) made some good decisions and came out and business was handled accordingly."
YCSO recently got the opportunity from the K-9 foundation in Yakima Valley to have a new tool to help with criminal captures for people hiding in attics or crawl spaces. The tool used with the K-9 unit is called the attic deployment system.
"I've had folks that will go up in crawl spaces and again it's 'well we got to go find a ladder cause now I gotta get up there and I've done that," said Deputy Ward. "I've put her (Zuza) on my shoulder."
Deputy Ward said having this tool will help with future criminals hiding in crawl spaces or attics and make it easier to track people down.
Zuza turns 10-years-old in September and is expected to retire towards the end of the year.
If you would like to donate to the Yakima Valley K-9 Foundation, click HERE.
