YAKIMA, WA- With online learning starting this week for some students... A local chiropractor is stressing the importance of having a proper work space.

Many adults in an office setting know what it's like to work on a computer all day.

However, a Yakima chiropractor says posture is equally important for kids as it is for adults.

"Posture is very important. You are going to wind up with all sorts of loads in the muscles of the neck and the back, upper back lower back, because of poor posture," said Dr. Nathan Coppock at Active Life Chiropratic.

He says "leaning forward, rounding the shoulders forward. All of those things will lead the body to discomfort to the body over time."

When you are sitting, the best thing to remember is the 90/90 position. Knees at 90 degrees, elbows bent at 90 degrees with upright posture.

One challenge is keeping the computer monitor at eye level.

A simple fix is using things you already have at home.

"Everybody's doing amazon right now so use your amazon boxes and make yourself a few work stations so you can move around the house and stay comfortable," said Dr. Coppock.

Dr. Coppock recommends to get up and move every once in a while.

He says parents should encourage kids to do simple stretches.

"Anything active is better than sitting around the house all day it doesn't have to be super strenuous it just needs to be getting moving. Making sure your whole body is moving. Just simple full body stretches, arm stretches," said Dr. Coppock.