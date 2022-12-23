While it may be the most wonderful time of the year for some, it might not be for those dealing with mental health issues.
University of Washington Medicine defines Seasonal Affective Disorder as a type of depression. They say it happens during certain seasons of the year, most often fall or winter. It is thought that shorter days and less daylight may trigger a chemical change in the brain leading to symptoms of depression.
Luis Madrigal, the owner of Madrigal Counseling tells Nonstop Local that while mental health isn't something that's on everyone's radar this holiday season, It's important to know that there are lots of resourceful options for people who do need it.
"Mental health is like the weather outside, we all have to deal with it. Our feelings are a lot like that, its nature inside of us. None of us can change how we are feeling, but we can change that we don't have to do it alone. Reaching out to connect so it doesn't feel as heavy goes a long way" says Luis Madrigal, Madrigal Counseling Owner.
According to the Center for Disease Control, More than 50% of Americans have some sort of mental health issue.
The CDC reports that at least 1 in 5 adults will experience mental health issues at some point in their lifetime.
According to Mental Health America in 2022, Washington ranks 32 out of all the states in the country for adults who are currently dealing with mental health issues. Idaho not far behind at 39 on the list, Oregon is close to the bottom at 49th place and Montana is the complete opposite near the top of the list at 17.
If you or someone you know is dealing with mental health issues and would like to talk to someone. 988 is a suicide and crisis lifeline at your disposal at any time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.