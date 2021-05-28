Important tips to keep your home save while away on vacation

WASHINGTON STATE - Memorial Day weekend is one of the first milestones of summer where people decide to go on vacation.
While this is a fun time for families, criminals can often take advantage of your extended weekend away. The Yakima County Sheriff's office gives us a few tips that can keep your home safe this weekend.
First, ask your neighbors to keep an eye out for your home. Having watchful eyes in your neighborhood is always a good idea, but telling neighbors you trust that you will be out of the house can help them be vigilant for extra abnormal behavior.
Second, make sure to lock all of your doors and windows, including your garage. Criminals are often looking for easy access during an extended weekend like this so double-checking that your property is locked will help deter burglars.
Third, put lights or timers on in your home. You can also leave small electronics on such as a tv or radio to give the illusion that someone is home.
Last, and probably most important, do not post on social media saying that you are away until you are back home. Burglars can use social media platforms to know if and when your home will be unattended to strike.
Remember to have a safe and fun Memorial Day weekend!