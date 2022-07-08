Improper burn pile destroys shed behind 7/11 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department headed to Road 44 and W Ruby Street around 6:40 p.m. on July 8 after smoke was reported behind the 7/11 off Road 44. When units arrived, they found a burn pile behind the 7/11, in someone's backyard.
According to PFD public information officer Ben Shearer, the burn pile had spread to a nearby shed, some trees and a vinyl fence.
The fire was under control before 7:15 p.m., as 13 units responded. About 25 people were on scene, including crews from Franklin County Fire District 3 and Kennewick Fire Department.
There were no injuries reported. Road 44 is partially blocked off, avoid the area if you can. Fire crews will remain on scene to help clean up and make sure the fire is entirely out. Since it is still dry outside, Shearer said they have to be extra careful about fires spreading. The Franklin Public Utility District will be on scene to check overhead powerlines and be sure none were damaged, according to Shearer.
"This is why we have rules about burning," said Shearer. "There's just not room in this backyard to burn effectively, and that's why they lost an outbuilding and some fencing."
With such hot and dry days lately, it's very easy for fires to accidentally spread, according to Shearer. It doesn't take long for the heat to spread to dried out yards or fences. He says the owner will be talked to about proper burn protocols.
If you're going to burn, PFD asks you to follow these rules:
- Leave 20-30 feet clear around the burn pile
- Have shovels and/or a water source handy
- Be sure the area can contain the fire
- Check for no burn days
