YAKIMA, Wash.- A ribbon-cutting for the improved Miller Park playground will be held on Thursday, June 22 at 2 p.m.
The Miller Park improvements were funded through private and public partnerships and $625,000 in state funding according to a City of Yakima press release.
“We are so pleased to be able to make improvements to this essential northeast neighborhood park and so grateful for the community support,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson.
Improvements at Miller Park include new basketball hoops and fencing and lighting for the basketball courts, walkways, restrooms, a performance area and free-standing mosaics according to Yakima's press release.
Miller Park was Yakima's first neighborhood park. According to today's press release the city purchased the four acres at 4th and E streets in 1923.
“Our purpose from the beginning has been to revitalize Miller Park as the heart of the community," said Wilkinson of the improvement project.
