KENNEWICK, WA - Lawmakers in Olympia passed a new two-year capital transportation budget on Sunday, and Highway 12 will be getting a lot of upgrades because of it.

This budget provides more than $274 million in funding, all to take on various projects. There will be lane widening in the U.S. 12/Frenchtown Vicinity. There will also be a new interchange at the intersection of U.S. 12 and State Route 124. Corridor improvements will also be coming to U.S. 12 in the Walla Walla area.

Lastly, a new highway will be built on U.S. 12 from Nine Mile Hill to Woodward Canyon. There is still no word yet on when this is set to begin.