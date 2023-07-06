MOSES LAKE, Wash. -Firefighters have a lot of different ways to fight fires, with trucks, tools, and the addition of drones and A.I. to aid in fire fighting – planes are one thing you might not think about until you see one diving to 250 feet above the ground.
For Captain RK Smithley getting that low has been his job for the last 9 years.
“Of course it's quite exhilarating in the initial part of it, it's a little scary," Smithley said. "People think what we do is dangerous. It's never dangerous. I always say it's as dangerous as you make it, so we don't make it dangerous.”
He pilots a DC-10 Tanker, a modified version of a DC-10 trijet made in 1988, with a co-pilot and someone there to help manage the 9,000-gallon tank.
Smithley originally flew the trijet for another company for ten years before learning how to fly it over fires.
“It's a lot to learn when you're used to flying at 38,000 feet going to Europe with a load of troops or passengers or whatever cargo to flying at 250 feet above the ground going 175 miles an hour dropping 8,500 pounds of retardant,” Smithley said.
The plane Smithley pilots is one of the biggest. Several other sizes are available to fit the needs of the fire including large air tankers (LAT) and helicopters.
“The DC-10 it's considered what we call a VLAT- a very large air tanker- it holds over 9,000 gallons of fire retardant compared to most of our large air tankers are in that 3,000-to-4,000-gallon range,” Moses Lake Air Tanker Base Manager Eric Toombs said.
He said the planes, however, don’t put out fires. They use planes like the DC-10 to create a sort of barrier around the fire and to box it in.
“The work that these guys are doing is buying time for the ground resources and adding a margin of safety for those folks that are on the ground to get in there and fight wildland fire,” Toombs said.
Smithley said he loves doing what he does. While he may not have been a firefighter all of his life, he was a volunteer firefighter for 12 years decades ago and now feels like he has come full circle.
“We did plenty of structure fires and vehicle accidents and all of that is really not a lot different other than that my fire truck has wings,” Smithley said.
