YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police Department partnered with YWCA of Yakima to have a walk-through educational simulation experience on what it is like to experience domestic violence. Organizations of the newly developed Domestic Violence Coalition of Yakima participated.
Each person who was at the Convention Center was given a card with a name of a person who has experienced domestic violence in their life. The card tells the person's story, and readers had to go through the steps and experiences the person on the card went through, including some who made it out of their violent situation, and some who died.
This is a way to educate people working in the legal system, police department, family and child care, and other agencies that work with survivors and victims' families.
"Being in that situation in their shoes is like, okay," said Yodana Leyva an advocate for sexual assault and crime victims at Aspen Victim Advocacy Services. "It's like an eye-opener for them as well that it's not as easy as we thought."
One of the reasons YWCA has this event is to have people who work with survivors know why decisions are so hard for some people.
"Part of that is to help people understand how difficult it is for survivors to maneuver throughout the community and having to go to all the different businesses and different questions and things that happen," said Cheri Kilty, Executive Director for Yakima YWCA.
While participating in the event, people had to read through different situations that a person had experienced and make a decision based on their own perspectives. Once the group decided what they would do in a situation, it lead them to another booth, and most of the time multiple booths with different rippling effects of their earlier decision.
One of the organizers from YWCA said the reason she wanted to help people out who have experienced domestic violence was because one of her close friends was a victim of domestic violence.
"I am originally from Indiana where I started and one of my good friends who worked in a domestic violence shelter was murdered," said Kilty. "I was already committed to the YWCA and its mission to empower women and eliminate racism but when somebody you know has been murdered you know you don't want to turn your back on somebody, you just don't want to walk away and not care."
When I spoke to one of the Lieutenants from Yakima Police Department who also helped organize the event, he said this helps people do their job better when they can see the situation from the survivor's perspective.
"Because it reminds them why they're doing what they are doing and the importance of working together," Lt. Chad Janis from Yakima Police Department. "The importance of understanding that person's story and their back story and how that related to whatever the issue is that's risen to the surface."
Janis said domestic violence touches his heart because that's what he worked with the most when he first started the force.
"Earlier parts of my career I was a detective that got to work with victims of violence like this and it was really important then to learn their back story, learn that whole person," said Lt. Janis. "Not just the reason was that their case ended up on my desk."
Many people in the audience, including the Yakima County Prosecutor, were able to see from another perspective
"it is something that I have taken for granted, regardless whether I'm a prosecutor or not, for all my life," said Joseph Brusic, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney. "I've never been a victim of domestic violence but it's amazing how you get to that very base mode that I and everyone probably to some degree take for granted."
35% of all calls to the Yakima Police Department are domestic violence-related and since June 2021, Yakima has had 1,714 incidents, according to the Yakima Police Department. One good thing that has been happening, the numbers in the Yakima Valley seem to be slowly trending downward.
Yakima Domestic Violence Coalition is hoping to continue to help combat the issues of domestic violence that the Yakima Valley has been facing.
If you need help in a crisis, please call:
Yakima County (509) 575-4200 or (800) 572-8122
Kittitas County (509) 925-4168
Klickitat County (833) 407-9286
Walla Walla County (509) 524-2999
Benton/Franklin County (509) 792-1747
Columbia County (509) 876-0626
220 W. 4th Avenue
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-9384
HOTLINE: (866) 925-9384
402 S. 4th Avenue
Yakima, WA 98902
(509) 575-4084
