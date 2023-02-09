MOXEE, Wash.-
Growth and development on State Route 24 around Moxee have increased demand on the transportation system resulting in congestion around the Terrace Heights and the East Valley area.
The city of Moxee, Yakima County, the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments and the Washington State Department of Transportation are partnering on a study to address concerns along the Moxee to Yakima Corridor according to a DOT press release.
Community members are invited to preview possible solutions, view results from the first survey and take a second survey at an in-person or online open house in the Moxee Elementary School cafeteria at 528 E. Seattle Ave from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on February 13.
Open house materials and the public survey are available through February.
Topics to be covered at the Moxee to Yakima Corridor open house:
- Transportation options
- Road projects
- Transit service options
- Pedestrian and bicycle connections from Moxee to Yakima Greenway
