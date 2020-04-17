ZILLAH, WA – On April 17, 2020 a 911 call was placed to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. A homeowner reported that she was viewing an unknown suspect via her security system burglarizing her home. During the burglary, the suspect was seen repeatedly attempting to pry open the victim’s gun safe. The burglary occurred in the 5700 block of the Yakima Valley Highway in the Zillah-area of unincorporated Yakima County Washington.
Responding Deputies arrived as the suspects were attempting to flee from the residence in their vehicle. Both were taken into custody without incident. Items from the burglary that morning and the victim’s previous burglary on April 15, 2020 were recovered from the suspect’s vehicle. In the truck bed were numerous items that were likely taken in recent thefts and burglaries. A search warrant is being drafted to recover these items.
Both suspects were booked into the Yakima County Jail for RCW 9A.52.025 Residential Burglary.
Suspect #1 – Is a 43-year-old Hispanic male residing in Yakima, Washington. He is a documented gang member, convicted felon and armed career criminal. This individual has 12 felony convictions for the crimes of Assault in the Third Degree, Theft in the First Degree (3), Robbery in the Second Degree (2), Residential Burglary (2), Possession of Stolen Property in the First Degree (1), Possession of stolen Property in the Second Degree and Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement. He also has 12 additional convictions for misdemeanor offenses.
Suspect #2 – Is a 30-year-old Caucasian female transient from Yakima. She is a convicted felon, with two convictions for RCW 9A.60.020 Forgery.
Due to the circumstances and the criminal history of suspect number one, we have listed in our charging documents objections to his release under pre-trial supervision or for any other reason as we believe he is an imminent danger to the public if he is set free.