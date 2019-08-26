SELAH, WA- The inaugural Children's Miracle Network Softball Tournament kicked off last weekend at Carlon Park in Selah.

There was ten different teams with different names like, the "Disney Dingers," "Quit Yer Pitchin'," and "Dolls and Balls."

Each team had to pay a $200 entry fee that that goes to the kids at Childrens Village.

Children's Miracle Network, 92.9 The Bull and Tim Surber from State Farm hope to make this an annual event to get more people involved and raise even more money.

"Anybody who has a home business and they want to bring it out and make it an event for all families to come out. So every year we bring more and more money and more and more people to Children's Village," said Schrank

The tournament raised over $3,000 dollars, and went on from 9:30 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon.

"All funds raised stay local they stay right here to help our local kids. So it's anyone in the valley it's your neighbors kid, your kid," said Josh Munson, Children's Miracle Network.

The champions of the tournament were "The Alcoballics."