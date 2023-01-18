TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
The inaugural Run the River Marathon and Relay is set to take place April 8, 2023 along the Columbia River in the Tri-Cities.
The event will include a marathon distance race (26.2 miles) as well as a 2 and 4 person relay option according to a press release announcing the run.
The start/finish area will be in Columbia Park and runners will follow the paved pathway along the Columbia River for the majority of the course. The road race features a flat course that travels through Kennewick, Richland and Pasco.
“Whether you are new to running or a longtime marathon runner, the Run the River Marathon is a runner-friendly race that emphasizes putting on a quality event every runner will enjoy,” said race director Jason Heineman.
All marathon finishers will be awarded a custom finishers shirt along with a unique medal designed by a local Tri-Cities artist.
Free race photos, post-race food and a recovery zone along with an awards ceremony with random prize drawings for participants is planned for runners after the race.
The 2-person relay will consist of equal legs of 13.1 miles, while the 4-person relay will have legs that vary between 4 and 9 miles long to allow participants to choose a section of the course of their liking and ability according to race organizers.
"We are focusing on the participant experience," Heineman said. "We're hoping that this race will become a premier Pacific Northwest event that runners from across our community and beyond will want to take part in year after year.”
Register or find more information about the Run the River Marathon.
