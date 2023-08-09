FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- The qualifying income for the Senior Citizens/People with Disabilities property tax exemption program has been adjusted as of August 1.
According to the Franklin County Auditor's Office the combined disposable income threshold has been adjusted and increased to $61,000 for Franklin County residents.
Residents interested in applying for the Property Tax Exemption Program should contact the Auditor's Office at 509--545-3506. Applicants will need information from their 2022 1040 tax return and all income documents to apply.
To be eligible for the Senior Citizens/People with Disabilities Property Tax Exemption Program Franklin County residents must:
- Be at least 61-years-old.
- Be unable to work due to a disability.
- Be a disabled veteran with a service-connected evaluation of at least 80% or be receiving compensation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs at the 100% rate for a service-connected disability.
- Residents must have occupied their current home for more than six months. Residents may still qualify if they have spent time in a hospital, nursing home, adult family home or the home of a relative.
