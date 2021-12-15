Increase in patrols meant to combat rise in DUIs

TRI-CITIES, WA- After one of the deadliest years in Washington for DUIs, 2021 preliminary data shows another increase in DUI-related deaths. The Washington Traffic Safety Commission is urging Washington residents to stay sober while driving and to actively try and prevent others from driving under the influence.
“Everyone can be a hero when it comes to saving a life from someone driving drunk or high,” said Mark Medalen, program manager at WTSC.
There are several acceptable interventions against impaired driving. Offering someone a ride or calling a cab can be sufficient. If someone on the road appears to be under the influence, Medalen asks that 911 is called.
“If you encounter someone on the road who might be impaired, call 911 so law enforcement can step in and possibly prevent a crash," said Medalen. "Your call could save someone’s life.”
Calling 911 will likely lead to questions about the car, like the make, model, license plate number and general direction. If possible, they may also ask for a description of the driver. Medalen asks that no one puts themselves in harms way to obtain this information, and only report back what you safely can.
Between the rise in DUI deaths and crashes, and the upcoming holiday season usually leading to an increase in DUIs, law enforcement is attempting to combat the issue by getting ahead of it. Today, the following agencies began a patrol for impaired drivers: Benton County Sheriff's Office, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, Pasco Police Department, Richland Police Department, Washington State Patrol and West Richland Police Department.