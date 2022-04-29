TRI-CITIES, WASH. - The pandemic taught us it's important to take care of our physical and our mental health, so it's no different for the little ones at home.
Pasco School District is partnering with Hazel Health to provide mental health services for students in grades K-12.
The need in schools for mental health resources is high as well as the demand in therapists.
This program is expected to normalize mental health- opening the conversation to students.
Mira Gobel tells me the program planning started months ago to help all students, even those attending virtually.
"Because what we want to do is we want to normalize, that seeking help when you're not okay emotionally and mentally we need to normalize that, and timing was great because may is national mental health awareness month," says Gobel.
PSD is hoping students throughout its 28 schools get help in and outside of school. That's why the program is offered during school and non-school hours, even into the summer months.
Already, Hazel Health and PSD are seeing a big turnout in just 4 days. Of the 28 schools in the district, 21 have already made 107 student referrals. 78 of which are from elementary schools.
For now, the contract with Hazel Health is for a year but hopes to have bigger outcomes.
A WSU Tri-Cities Psychology Professor, Paul Strand tells me the need is clear and it's important to know what resources are available.
He says the more people know about the different resources, the more likely they're to reach out for help.
The Kennewick School District offers therapists in its high schools and is working on availability in middle schools too.
The Richland School District is working on a program expected to start next month.
