TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Getting a call from a local sheriff to inform you of an outstanding warrant can be nerve-racking, especially when they use a real name while trying to convince you to pay off the warrant.
Multiple county sheriff’s offices including Franklin, Walla Walla, and Umatilla Counties have been informing the public about an increase in these types of scam calls.
“They get very creative and they're very convincing when they call you on the phone,” Franklin County Undersheriff Monty Hubert said.
To settle the nonexistent warrant the victim is asked for an unusual form of payment over the phone usually through Bitcoin, PayPal, or with gift cards.
Law enforcement agencies will never call and ask for money according to Undersheriff Hubert.
These types of calls are called “spoofing.” A tactic where a scam caller tries to confuse victims into giving information or money according to the Federal Communications Commission.
Scammers use numbers that may look familiar and might even have a local area code according to the FCC.
Scam calls like these aren't new, with scammers calling different areas all over the United States, often without even living in the area.
“Typically, what we find is this comes from out of the country, so it makes it very difficult to track down the source,” Undersheriff Hubert said.
Reports that lead out of the country are sent to federal agencies according to Hubert.
While reports might not lead to the immediate end of a scammer's campaign to steal money from unaware victims, they can help sheriff's offices and other law enforcement agencies inform the public of what to look out for.
The FCC’s website has more information on how to use phone blocking and labeling tools to try to help you know before you even pick up the phone.
The tools are something you could even use to help some of the more vulnerable people you know avoid being tricked into sending their money away through gift cards.
