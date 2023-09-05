KENNEWICK, Wash.- Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) has announced that India will end retaliatory tariffs previously placed on American apples and pulse crops.
The Tariff was placed in response to 2018 Trump administration tariffs.
In June President Biden reached an agreement with the Indian prime Minister Narendra Modi for tariffs to be lifted
“Business is officially open again with India and I couldn’t be more pleased. In removing these retaliatory tariffs, our apple growers can now accept orders from India and growers could be making shipments as early as this Fall,” said Sen. Cantwell.
“India officially removing the 20 percent retaliatory tariff is great news for apples. We’re looking forward to getting back to business in India as our growers work to rebuild this important market and return to selling high quality, healthful apples to consumers in India. Senator Cantwell’s leadership and work to successfully resolve this issue is greatly appreciated,” said Mark Powers, President, Northwest Horticultural Council.
