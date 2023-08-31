YAKIMA, Wash.-The community is invited to a listening session on the Indian Child Welfare Act on Tuesday, September 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the OIC of Washington Training Center at 815 Fruitvale Blvd.

The listening session sponsored by the Coalition to Dismantle the Doctrine of Discovery and OIC will feature a conversation among a panel of professionals about the importance of governance within the child welfare system according to an OIC press release announcing the event.

Dinner will be provided at the listening session and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and share experiences concerning the welfare system.

Topics of discussion at ICWA listening session:

Defining the child welfare system.

Explaining the origin and activities of the I.C.W.A.

The uniqueness of the Tribal court/children's court system versus that of the state court system.

Sovereignty explained and why it's important to Tribes.

Presentation and explanation by panelists about I.C.W.A and the Supreme Court Decision in Haaland, Secretary of the Interior, ET AL. v. Brackeen ET AL. decided on June 15, 2023.

For more information on the I.C.W.A. listening session please contact Sarah Augustine at 509-985-6280 or Mayrose Gonzalez at 509-907-1813.