Indigenous Peoples' Day in the PNW

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — For the second year in a row, President Joe Biden has issued a proclamation federally recognizing October 10 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Washington has a rich Indigenous history, with many current ties to the cultures. In the area, you can visit and research the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation, the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation or their accompanying historical sites and museums.

The Yakama Nation Museum and Cultural Center is open to the public seven days a week, so people can come any day to walk through the exhibition hall and experience the history of the Yakama people. You can walk through the 12,000 square foot exhibition hall at your own pace, on average lasting between 30 and 60 minutes. It’s one of the oldest Native American museums in the country.

The Tamástslikt Cultural Institute in Mission, Oregon is open every Tuesday through Saturday, with the first Friday of every month offering free admission. Exhibits show the thousands of years of history of the Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla tribes, along with modern-day connections and hopes for the future.

“On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we honor the sovereignty, resilience, and immense contributions that Native Americans have made to the world; and to recommit to upholding our solemn trust and treaty responsibilities to Tribal Nations, strengthening our Nation-to-Nation ties,” said the proclamation.

Biden references the centuries of suffering experienced by Indigenous peoples; a history full of displacement, assimilation, discrimination and more.

“Yet today, they remain some of our greatest environmental stewards. They maintain strong religious beliefs that still feed the soul of our Nation,” said Biden in the proclamation. “And they have chosen to serve in the United States Armed Forces at a higher rate than any other group. Native peoples challenge us to confront our past and do better, and their contributions to scholarship, law, the arts, public service and more continue to guide us forward.”

The region has many of these examples, including the scholarships and programs at Heritage University in Toppenish, the events and gatherings held on nearby reservations and local activists working with legislators to advocate for Indigenous peoples.

“But we have more to do to help lift Tribal communities from the shadow of our broken promises, to protect their right to vote, and to help them access other opportunities that their ancestors were long denied,” Biden continued. “On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we celebrate indigenous history and our beginning together, honoring Native Americans for shaping the contours of this country since time immemorial.”

Consider supporting Indigenous-owned businesses this Indigenous Peoples’ Day, using either of the following directories.