Individual Held at Walla Walla County Corrections Facility Tests Positive for COVID-19

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla County Corrections Department was notified that an individual held in the facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
By 10:30 a.m., on October 22nd , the Department of Community Health and Jail Medical Staff had obtained test samples from thirty individuals who may have had direct or indirect contact with the individual. Currently, County Corrections is waiting the test results for those thirty individuals.
The Corrections Department is following all CDC guidance related to isolation and quarantine.