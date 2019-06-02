MORROW COUNTY - A woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter after a crash on I-84 left an infant dead and another child critically injured.

On Sunday at about 3:16 A.M. Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single car crash on I-84 eastbound near milepost 175.

Preliminary investigation revealed a silver 2003 Cadillac CTS, operated by 39-year-old Veronica Andrade of Boardman, was traveling eastbound on I-84 when for unknown reasons the Cadillac veered off the road onto the right shoulder and rolled.

The car was occupied by Andrade and two children, ages 3 and 7 months. The 7-month-old was ejected from the car and sustained fatal injuries.

Andrade and the 3-year-old child were transported to a local hospital. The 3-year-old was listed in critical condition and flown to a children's hospital in Portland.

Andrade was treated and released; following her release from the hospital she was arrested and booked into the Umatilla County Jail for manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and assault.

Bail has been set at $525,000.

Interstate 84 was closed down to one lane for about three hours while authorities conducted an investigation.