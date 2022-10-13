PROSSER, Wash. -

Third generation farmer Jim Willard grows apples, wine grapes and table grapes on his farm and sells locally to wineries.

With the way costs on the farm are increasing the price on grocery store shelves will go up according to Willard.

He said, "agriculture's trying to do the best job we can. Our expenses are going to go up, if we're going to continue to do this we need to get more product and we're going to need to get more money for our product to keep that good quality product on the grocery shelf."

While inflation is impacting things like fertilizer, fuel and fungicide the cost of money itself is going up too according to Willard.

For Willard to have enough money for the next years crop he has to borrow from banks through what's called an operating line.

With interest rates rising, the amount of money he spends on interest from borrowing goes up.

Scott Revell is the District Manager for Roza Irrigation District. He works with farmers in the district on what they need for water and said a lot of the cost increases impacting farmers have come from decisions that aren't made locally.

"There are more growers retiring there are very very few people getting into farming at a young age and so what you're seeing are more corporatization and they're having to do that in order to optimize those economies at scale," he said.

He also said the irrigation district is facing rising costs for parts and fuel which raises the cost of irrigation for the farmers as well.

Willard said the cost of labor is something he will have to factor into next year's budget as well as it's going up more rapidly than the return the farm has seen.

With the minimum wage going from $14.49 to $15.74 an hour in January, he said he's looking closely at ways to mechanize parts of the operation in the hopes of cutting costs.

"If I can get a tractor and one man to do the job of four people, six people, in the vineyard, do 80% of the job of the crew in the vineyard we're going to be going that way," he said.

He also has an eye on new farming technologies and things that have been developed in other countries that have a smaller labor force.