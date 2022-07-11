YAKIMA, WA - Gas prices have skyrocketed this year nearly going up $2 this time last year.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in June 2021, gasoline in Washington State averaged $3.60, now the average is $5.30.
"Right now we're experiencing high levels of demand for oil and gas," said Paul Turek, State Economist for Washington State Employment Security
Across the country we have been seeing rising inflation, causing many things like food and oil to skyrocket.
"Consumers are dealing with, I guess pent-up demand and coming out of the pandemic and wanting to get back out into the world again," said Turek.
The rise in gas prices and other essentials is a domino effect of many different factors.
Turek told me new policies across America have partly slowed down the crude oil imports.
"The intention of policymakers is to make things better but sometimes they don't," said Turek. "They make things worse."
With a high demand for products, fewer workers, and shipments coming in, Turek tells me, state economists are predicting for inflation to continue to rise, or a mild to medium recession might happen.
"It's not really going to help a lot of people if the price of gas falls but you don't have a job," said Turek.
Locally, Yakima Valley Hops has had its hop prices decrease in the last year, but its third-party shipping companies have increased their costs.
"Customers are so predisposed to free shipping with Amazon Prime that when they start paying for shipping they don't understand why," said Arielle Doyle a Brand Ambassador for Yakima Valley Hops. "We're a small business shipping 44-pound cases of hops across the country or the world. It is kind of an expensive endeavor."
Shipping for other things has also affected local businesses, in March 2021 a ship nearly 1,300 feet got stuck in the canal, blocking 100 or more ships from getting through for 6 days.
That caused refrigerated storage units to not be delivered for Yakima Valley Hops' international hops.
"There's just been such a pressure from COVID and in the shipping industry that things are starting to break," said Doyle.
Turek told me that the inflation we have been having this past year had been largely compared to the inflation seen in the 1970s and 1980s. According to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate in May was 8.6%, its highest level since 1981, as measured by the consumer price index.
Right now, Washington State economists are going to meet on Wednesday to predict what our economy should expect next. Turek told me we might not see numbers start to go down until 2023.
