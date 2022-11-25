Pasco, Wash. -
The Holidays are right around the corner and crowds were out with their favorite hot beverages shopping for the perfect gift for their loved ones...including their pets.
Inflation is impacting our everyday lives and that includes the cost of feeding and taking care of our pets.
According to a report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the cost of pet supplies went up 5 % between 2021 and 2022.
Patrick McKennon, the owner of Blylee's Natural Pet Food, Supplies, and Grooming tells me his way of battling high costs, " I partner with these different brands and run local store promotions with them. They give me some of their promotion dollars. I pitch in some promotion dollars to meet them, and we offer our clients substantial deals."
Animal shelters are also suffering because people are surrendering their animals because they can't afford to take care of their pets according to McKennon
McKennon says " I'm partnered with a whole bunch of animal adoption agencies in the area and unfortunately they are bursting at the seams trying to take in as many as they can, but at the same time they are just stretched really really thin."
McKennon says that the Black Friday deals he offers really do help those customers save a bit of money and spoil their pets.
Blylee's is a second-generation family-owned and operated business.
While Black Friday is a huge deal to the business, Small Business Saturday is near and dear to their hearts according to McKennon.
McKennon says you can give back to our local community and support all of our local businesses by shopping locally.
