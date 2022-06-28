TOPPENISH, Wash. - Nearly a year into opening, the only Native American restaurant in Central Washington is being threatened by inflation. With the cost of supplies and food increasing, the owner said they’re struggling to stay open.
The restaurant had its grand opening last August. The owners Travis Bob and his fiancée, Andrea Moore, own the place together. They said the road to become a restaurant was a long one. The couple started out selling Indian tacos out of a food truck and moved into the building last year.
Travis Bob said he never imagined he’d have his own restaurant after spending years as a gang member. After spending some time in prison, he decided to take his life in another direction.
”This wasn't what I signed up for when I was active. Definitely having a family wasn't...if you asked me what I was doing tomorrow, I would've laughed at you because what comes with that territory is death or prison," Bob said.
Like many other small businesses, the pandemic and now inflation have made things difficult. Travis Bob said four months ago he was paying $12 for a large bag of flour and now that’s doubled.
The couple has tried many things to stay open including increasing prices to try to keep up with the cost of supplies.
”What I paid $600 for is now easily $1100 or $1200 and its even less food so we had to raise the prices a little bit and even with that, I can't raise them anymore because there's already a lack of people coming in," Bob said.
They're also offering catering, trying to set up as vendors at events and will even extend their hours of service from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting next week.
Travis Bob said they were on the verge of shutting down when some friends he met on YouTube jumped in to help. The people behind the YouTube accounts A Convicts Perspective, OG Triple OG and Latin Pain asked people to donate to help keep A&B open. They raised $2,000 that Travis Bob was able to use to pay rent on the building and buy some supplies like oil.
”They really really looked out... if it wasn't for them... we wouldn't be open today," Bob said.
However, Travis Bob said the business still needs help to stay open. He asks that community members stop by to eat if they can or donate to help them stay open. The restaurant is located at 208 S Toppenish Avenue in Toppenish.
Travis Bob said he knows he’s not the only restaurant in this situation and is keeping others in his prayers.
There are some resources available to help small businesses in need like FlexFund, Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance and SBA Debt Relief.
