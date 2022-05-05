BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is alerting the community of a scam call going around. Scammers have been calling, pretending to work for the county and telling those who answer that there is a warrant out for their arrest.
They also ask for funds through gift cards.
Lieutenant Jason Erickson offers the following reminders for people receiving these calls:
- BCSO does not and will not call people to inform them of a warrant
- Call the Sheriff's Office to clarify any claims
- Bail cannot be paid through gift cards; only check, card or cash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.