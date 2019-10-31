KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - On Wednesday, October 30th, Kittitas County Sheriff's Office personnel and Search and Rescue volunteers responded to an injured hiker near Mirror Lake on the Pacific Crest Trail, a few miles south of Hyak.

The injured hiker, 46-year-old Greg Wright of Redmond, WA, had slipped on the icy trail and had a possible broken ankle. He was prepared properly for the time of year and conditions that he was in, and was able to stay warm in the cold temperatures and wind chill (in the 20’s). The area is known locally as Windy Pass.

Backcountry Ground Team members from Kittitas County Search and Rescue, supported by Comm Van personnel from base camp at the trailhead, responded to the hiker. They were able to splint his ankle and transport him out via a wheeled litter. He was in good spirits, although a little cold, when he got back to the trailhead and was transported by private vehicle to Snoqualmie Pass, where he was met by friends who were going to take him to see a doctor.