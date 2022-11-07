UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore.-
On November, 2, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (UCSO), received reports of an injured hunter in the Mill Creek watershed area near Milton-Freewater.
The 49-year-old hunter from Albany, Oregon suffered a severe ankle injury and was unable to walk.
According to a UCSO press release, Search and Rescue (SAR) decided to wait until morning to attempt a rescue of the hunter due to darkness, steep terrain, and snow.
They were able to monitor the hunter's location with GPS and he was dressed for the conditions and he did have the ability to build a fire.
Around 4 a.m. on the morning of November, 3, the UCSO search got underway. An Oregon National Guard helicopter was on standby.
The injured hunter was found around 10 a.m. Rescue crews slowly worked down the watershed with the hunter and made it to the bottom around 6 p.m.
By 8 p.m. the rescue party made it to their vehicles with the hunter and he was transported to the hospital.
