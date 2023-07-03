CLE ELUM, Wash.- Injured person down an embankment in French Cabin Creek.
Kittitas County Fire Protection District #6 has reported that there is an injured person down an embankment in French Cabin Creek.
Kittitas County Fire protection is asking that you avoid the area. If you are near by allow all first responders to pass you.
Multiple apparatus coming from Cle Elum, including law enforcement agencies.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
