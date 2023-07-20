KENNEWICK, Wash.- An inmate at the Benton County Corrections Center was found unresponsive in her cell around 3:30 a.m. on July 20.
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the medical incident after corrections staff found her during a routine cell check.
According to the BCSO the woman was arrested on July 19 and booked into the jail. CPR was performed on the woman and an AED was used, but the woman died.
The in-custody death is now under investigation.
