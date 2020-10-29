Inmate escapes from the Benton County Jail and runs into Target, later captured
BENTON COUNTY, WA - Gerardo Uribe, a 47 year old male, took an opportunity to escape from the Benton County Jail while working as a jail trustee.
Uribe was outside the walls of the jail in his capacity as a trustee when he ran, jumped over a wall and entered Target.
Inside Target he stole some clothing to disguise his jail uniform. He was found running away from Target and taken into custody by Deputies with an assist from Sheriff Hatcher.
Uribe now faces additional Felony charges for his failed attempt.
