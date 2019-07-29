KENNEWICK, WA - The Benton County Jail has a program that teaches inmates life skills so they can better themselves. The program is called the Redirection Pod, and the lessons inmates receive range from parenting to cash management, resume building and domestic violence courses.

Any inmate can participate as long as he is not in maximum or protective custody. The goal of the program is to give inmates skills so that their transition back into society can be as smooth as possible.

The Benton County Jail needs more volunteers to help expand this program. Anyone can volunteer there are no special qualifications required. If you wish to volunteer you can email chaplin.office@co.benton.wa.us. They also wish to start a women's pod program as well in the future.