OREGON- The Oregon Water Resources Department is looking for public input on preserving water in critical ground water areas (CGWAs).
The state can identify these areas with low groundwater levels and limit withdrawals to preserve the long-term viability of the ecosystem.
OWRD says the current rules are outdated and don't line up with current laws. The agency is looking for public feedback on how to preserve CGWAs.
Public written comments are open until May 22 and can be sent by email.
Verbal and written comments will be available at four events before the May 22 deadline.
- April 24 5-7 p.m. Blue Mountain Community College, Milton-Freewater, OR.
- April 26 5-7 p.m. Harney County Community Center, Burns, OR.
- May 4 5-7 p.m Klamath County Event Center, Klamath Falls, OR.
- May 8 3-5 p.m. Oregon Department of State Lands, Salem, OR.
