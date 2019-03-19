OLYMPIA, WA - Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson gave a joint statement on the possible diversion of state military projects to pay for the president's proposed border wall:
“We remain adamant that Washington state will not help subsidize President Trump’s unlawful and unconstitutional ‘emergency’ declaration to build his wall. We are closely monitoring developments. If a final decision is made to redirect funds from Washington projects to fund the president’s border wall, we will file a lawsuit. Our complaint is drafted and ready to file.”