Inslee appoints lower valley native to Yakima County Superior Court

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) announced January 30 he’s appointing Jared A. Boswell to the Yakima County Superior Court following the retirement of Judge David Elofson.
Elofson is retiring in the first week of February, according to the press release from Inslee’s office. Inslee is appointing Boswell to the position because of his deep roots in the Yakima Valley and remarkable career, including over 15 years at the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Boswell grew up in the lower Yakima Valley, graduating from Grandview High School, according to the press release. He got his bachelor’s from the University of Washington and his law degree from the Seattle University School of Law. He’s held various positions at the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, currently supervisor of the Special Assault and Domestic Violence Unit. Boswell volunteers as a lead trainer with the Grace Church of Mabton child safety committee. In May 2022, he started taking assignments at the Sunnyside Municipal Court as a judge pro tem.
“Jared is a good attorney, with a wealth of trial experience,” said Inslee. “He’s also been obtaining experience as a judicial officer and has excelled, creating a welcoming and efficient court environment for practitioners and pro se litigants, alike. He will be a great addition to the Yakima County Superior Court Bench.”
