Inslee appoints Pasco leader to state Commission on Hispanic Affairs

PASCO, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee has appointed the City of Pasco’s Economic Development Manager, Mike Gonzalez, to the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs through August 2025, according to a letter from Inslee dated October 14.
The state’s Commission on Hispanic Affairs was created through an Executive Order in 1971, aimed at improving public policy and government services to the Hispanic community. The goals of the commission include defining the issues concerning the rights and needs of the state Hispanic community, advising legislators on issues of concern to the Hispanic community, advising legislators of how development is affecting the Hispanic community and establishing relationships with legislators.
There are 11 people from across Washington serving on the commission. According to the press release from the City of Pasco, members are chosen for diverse views, locales and community connections.
“Thank you, Governor Inslee, for trusting me to always work across the aisle,” said Gonzalez. “I truly love our Hispanic community in Pasco and the entire state. I will work hard to make a difference in the Hispanic community. But more importantly, I will work diligently to enhance the lives of all Washingtonians regardless of race, color, or creed. Because now more than ever, we need to unite.”
