OLYMPIA, Wash. —
Governor Jay Inslee has called for the resignation of Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler following reports of inappropriate conduct and public controversies, including the termination of legislative liaison and whistleblower Jon Noski.
On February 4, Noski filed a whistleblower complaint, reporting Kreidler had “emotional outbursts towards me and other staff for trivial reasons that are often misunderstandings of reality.” The reports were backed up by numerous former and current employees. Noski was let go June 14, a move the Office of Insurance Commissioner says was justified. He had just returned from medical leave and was not given a reason.
In April, multiple current and former peers of Kreidler reported he had made racially insensitive and anti-trans comments. He publicly apologized for the behavior, stating his language has not kept up with society’s norms over the four decades he has been in office.
“Following Commissioner Kreidler’s admission that he treated staff poorly and used inappropriate language in the office, he committed to learning and doing better,” said Inslee. “The events of the last several months demonstrate he is unable to fulfill his leadership responsibility. Commissioner Kreidler assured his employees and the public he would work to improve his relationship with staff, but instead he terminated an employee who spoke out about these issues. All staff deserve respect regardless of their at-will status. Therefore it’s my belief that we need different leadership in this position and I believe he should resign.”
Inslee noted the consumer protection offered by the Office of Insurance Commissioner’s work, stating new leadership is necessary for the continuation of that work.
Kreidler responded within hours, disagreeing with the Governor’s position. He denied a correlation between Noski’s firing and the whistleblower complaint.
“Gov. Inslee and I have worked together for many years and I generally respect both his perspective and his efforts to further the causes we both care about,” said Kreidler. “However, I disagree with his conclusion regarding my ability to continue my duties as an independently elected official. I cannot comment on the details of an individual personnel matter but the conclusion that an important and valued employee’s departure was because he filed a complaint against me is not true and does not reflect the full context of the story.
“I take full responsibility for my past behavior and recognize the impact it has had on those around me and the people I serve. I have pledged to do better and stand by that commitment. At the same time, I intend to continue serving alongside the dedicated people of our agency and to work on the important consumer protection issues ahead.”
