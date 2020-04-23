WASHINGTON STATE - Gov. Jay Inslee announced the extension of 20 proclamations today in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The extensions were approved by the state Legislature.

"It's important that we work together to continue the state's efforts at mitigating challenges facing all Washingtonians during this crisis," Inslee said. "This is a time for science, not politics, and I appreciate the bipartisan support of our Legislature in continuing to keep Washingtonians healthy and supported."

The April 9, 2020 letter extends five proclamations related to long term care.

"Given the vulnerability of the population in long-term care, we agree that strict compliance with the

specific statutory obligations and limitations cited in these proclamations would prevent, hinder, or

delay action that is necessary in coping with the COVID-19 State of Emergency," the letter reads.

The proclamations were approved to be extended until the COVID-19 State of Emergency of May 9, 2020, whichever occurs first.

The proclamation extends proclamations 20-06, 20-10, 20-16, 20-17 and 20-18. The resulting proclamation is as follows:

20-52: Extending statewide orders relating to long-term care

The April 15, 2020 letter extended five proclamations.

The proclamations were approved to be extended until the COVID-19 State of Emergency of May 4, 2020, whichever occurs first.

The five proclamations are as follows:

The April 22, 2020 letter approved the extension of 10 proclamations.

The proclamations were approved to be extended until the COVID-19 State of Emergency of May 4, 2020, whichever occurs first.

The ten proclamations are as follows: