WASHINGTON - Gov. Jay Inslee issued a third emergency proclamation on Monday, Feb. 10 that adds Columbia, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas and Yakima Counties to the list of affected counties included in last Wednesday's emergency proclamation and Thursday's second proclamation adding Walla Walla County, as a result of the ongoing impacts of the winter storm.
"The effects of this severe winter storm event continue to impact the life, health and property of individuals in this state, as well as the property and infrastructure of Washington state, and is a public disaster that affects the life, health, property or the public peace," Inslee said in the proclamation.
Road damage caused by recent snow is estimated at more than $3 million and required WSDOT to commence work immediately to repair affected roadways through the implementation of emergency procurement procedures to alleviate impacts to public safety.
The proclamation affects Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, Whatcom and now Columbia, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas and Yakima Counties.
The Washington Military Department’s Emergency Management Division continues to monitor and coordinate response activities. The proclamation directs state agencies to utilize state resources to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected communities. It also allows the state to apply for federal Department of Transportation funds to help permanently repair roadways.