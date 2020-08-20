OLYMPIA, Wash. - Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced updated guidance on museums, bowling and agritourism as part of Washington's Safe Start phased reopening plan.

“We have worked with stakeholders for weeks and sometimes months to arrive at these guidelines. We continue to balance the need for activities that contribute to physical, mental, and emotional well-being with the steps needed to control the virus. Our ability to reopen depends on every Washingtonian doing their part to ensure fewer, shorter and safer interactions.” said Inslee.

Museums:

These guidelines would allow museums in Phase 2 counties to operate as long as they meet certain requirements. Museums in Phase 3 counties would be required to lower occupancy.

Read the full guidance here.

Bowling:

These guidelines would allow for bowling league play in Phases 2 and 3, as long as facilities meet certain requirements.

Read the full guidance here.

Agritourism:

This guidance would allow for agritourism such as U-pick farms and tree farms to operate in Phase 2 counties.

Read the full guidance here.

Read the attached memo here.

Outdoor Recreation:

Updates to the outdoor recreation guidance clarify restrictions to non-spectator motor-sports in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Safe Start plan. These changes go into effect on August 24.

Read the full updated guidance here.

Find a full list of current reopening guidance here.