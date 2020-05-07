WASHINGTON STATE - Gov. Jay Inslee issued guidance this week for restarting essential workforce development programs under the Safe Start Phase 1 recovery plan laid out earlier this week.
Through the Washington "Safe Start" plan, more businesses and activities will re-open in subsequent phases with adequate social distancing measures and worker safety and health standards in place. Each phase will be at least three weeks — metrics and data will guide when the state can move from one phase to another.
In Phase 1, low-risk higher education and critical infrastructure workforce training work are allowed to resume, effective May 5.
“We need trained and skilled Washington workers now more than ever,” Inslee said. "This epidemic has reminded us that essential workers truly are essential, and we need to treat them as such by ensuring that they get the training they need to be successful and safe.”
Guidance documents:
- List of approved essential programs
- Essential workforce education program standards
- Commercial driver license guidelines