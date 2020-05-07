WASHINGTON, WA - Gov. Jay Inslee issued guidance today for resuming the car wash industry under the Safe Start Phase 1 recovery plan laid out earlier this week.
Through the Washington "Safe Start" plan, more businesses and activities will re-open in subsequent phases with adequate social distancing measures and worker safety and health standards in place. Each phase will be at least three weeks — metrics and data will guide when the state can move from one phase to another.
In Phase 1, car wash operations may resume after meeting specific criteria, effective May 7.
"No car washes may operate until they can meet and maintain all requirements, including providing materials, schedules and equipment required to comply," the guidance states.
Guidance documents: