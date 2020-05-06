WASHINGTON STATE - Gov. Jay Inslee issued guidance today for vehicle and vessel sales, and drive-in religious services allowed under the Safe Start Phase 1 recovery plan laid out earlier this week.

Through the Washington "Safe Start" plan, more businesses and activities will re-open in subsequent phases with adequate social distancing measures and worker safety and health standards in place. Each phase will be at least three weeks — metrics and data will guide when the state can move from one phase to another.

One of the first industries to re-open under Phase 1 is vehicle and vessel sales.

“This guidance is the work of a strong collaborative process between my office and the industry,” Inslee said. "Here is a great example of vehicle and vessels sales dealerships leading the way to ensure the opening of their businesses puts the health and safety needs of their employees and customers first.”

Inslee also released guidance today allowing religious, spiritual and faith-based organizations the ability to conduct drive-in services.

“Faith is so important at all times, but especially during times of crisis and difficulty. This unique drive-in service option will allow people to come together,” Inslee said. “Our goal has always been to keep Washingtonians safe and healthy, and this option allows them to do that while participating in religious, spiritual and faith-based activities.”