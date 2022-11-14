Inslee orders Nov. 20 as Transgender Day of Remembrance

OLYMPIA, Wash. — November 20 is observed as Transgender Day of Remembrance in a growing movement that began in 1999, according to GLAAD. Governor Jay Inslee proclaimed the day as Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 3, inviting all Washingtonians to join him in the observance.
The day was started by Gwendolyn Ann Smith in 1999 in honor of the murder of Rita Hester, according to GLAAD. Since then, the observance has been picked up by organizations, legislators and more. It is meant to honor the memory of transgender people who died in acts of anti-transgender violence.
Inslee noted the growing transgender community in the state, along with a commitment to equal treatment.
“Transgender persons, particularly transgender people of color, continue to face high levels of discrimination, stigma, and bias that can fuel abuse and violence against this community…” said Inslee. “Washington state embraces all persons, and Washingtonians uphold our shared values of dignity, equality, and fair treatment for everyone by ensuring that acts of violence toward transgender persons are not tolerated.”
