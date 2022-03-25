OLYMPIA, Wash. —
Governor Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1905 in order to provide more resources for homeless youth and their transition out of care systems.
“No young person should be released into homelessness after they’ve been in a system of care,” said State Representative Tana Senn (D-Mercer Island), who introduced the bill. “By providing the supports youth and young adults need to find and keep safe, stable housing, we can break the cycle of homelessness before it starts.”
The bill uses multiple approaches for flexible resource options across various levels of need. One approach includes the creation of a rapid response team that would connect young people leaving systems or at-risk for homelessness. Another creates a system of care grants, supplying housing, behavioral health, legal assistance, education, employment support and other forms of financial support to these youth.
“House Bill 1905 advances the state’s goal that all youth exiting public systems of care exit to safe and stable housing,” said Kim Justice, Office of Homeless Youth executive director. “It is our responsibility as a state to ensure that young people are transitioned to stable environments and that we don’t create pipelines into homelessness.”
