WASHINGTON - After introducing his executive order from September, Gov. Jay Inslee introduced legislation to permanently ban flavored vapor products.

In addition to prohibiting the sale of any flavored vapor products, the legislation would:

Place limits on the amount of nicotine in vapor products,

Require a manufacturing license for any business producing these products,

Require ingredient disclosure to the Department of Health and

Place new limits on the marketing of vapor products.

In December 2019, the U.S. Surgeon General officially declared e-cigarette use among youth an epidemic in the United States. This can be compared to Washington state statistics, as the 2019 Healthy Youth Survey found 27 percent of high school students reported current use of e-cigarettes.

A health impact review performed by the Washington State Board of Health in 2019 concluded that eliminating flavored vapor products would likely decrease initiation and use of vapor products and other tobacco products among youth and young adults, thereby improving health outcomes.

This legislation is being sponsored by Rep. Pollet and Sen. Kuderer.