SEATTLE, WA (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has proposed the state spend $30 million to help combat the opioid epidemic by creating new programs and complimenting actions already underway across the state.
The Seattle Times reports the money, included in his proposed $54.4 billion budget, would be directed toward treatment and prevention of opioid-use disorder. Under the umbrella of treatment, programs ranging from peer support to residential programs for women would get funds.
Prevention efforts would funnel money toward nonpharmaceutical pain treatments such as chiropractic care for spinal pain and anti-overdose strategies, including providing kits to drugs users to help them identify whether street drugs contain the powerful synthetic narcotic fentanyl, which has been driving overdose rates.
At a Monday news conference at Harborview Medical Center, Inslee said these programs are part of the state's "hub and spoke" approach to treatment and prevention.
