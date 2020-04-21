WASHINGTON STATE - Gov. Jay Inslee will address the public Tuesday evening to lay out a plan for Washington state recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Following the address, there will be a media briefing with representatives from the governor's staff and cabinet including:
- Dr. Raquel Bono, director of Washington State COVID-19 health care response team
- Lisa Brown, director of Washington State Department of Commerce
- Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer, Washington State Department of Health
- David Postman, governor's chief of staff
- Molly Voris, governor's health policy advisor
Tuesday, April 21
5:00 PM - Public address on COVID-19
*TVW will livestream the address.
5:45 PM - Press briefing with staff and cabinet officials