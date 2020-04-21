Jay Inslee
 
 
 

WASHINGTON STATE - Gov. Jay Inslee will address the public Tuesday evening to lay out a plan for Washington state recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Following the address, there will be a media briefing with representatives from the governor's staff and cabinet including:

  • Dr. Raquel Bono, director of Washington State COVID-19 health care response team
  • Lisa Brown, director of Washington State Department of Commerce
  • Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer, Washington State Department of Health
  • David Postman, governor's chief of staff
  • Molly Voris, governor's health policy advisor

Tuesday, April 21 

5:00 PM - Public address on COVID-19

*TVW will livestream the address. 

5:45 PM - Press briefing with staff and cabinet officials 

 
 
 

