WASHINGTON STATE - Gov. Jay Inslee will address the public Tuesday evening to lay out a plan for Washington state recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Following the address, there will be a media briefing with representatives from the governor's staff and cabinet including:

Dr. Raquel Bono, director of Washington State COVID-19 health care response team

Lisa Brown, director of Washington State Department of Commerce

Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer, Washington State Department of Health

David Postman, governor's chief of staff

Molly Voris, governor's health policy advisor





Tuesday, April 21

5:00 PM - Public address on COVID-19

*TVW will livestream the address.

5:45 PM - Press briefing with staff and cabinet officials