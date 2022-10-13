WASHINGTON STATE — Governor Jay Inslee signed a proclamation on October 12, 2022 officially recognizing October as Filipino American History Month in the state, encouraging all Washingtonians to join in the observance.
Inslee noted that Filipino Americans are one of the largest Asian American and Pacific Islander ethnic populations in the state, plus the third largest in the country. He noted some Filipino Americans of significance and the history of Filipino American communities in numerous places in Washington.
“Filipino American History Month provides an opportunity to promote the study of Filipino American ethnicity and honor the contributions of Filipino Americans, especially their service with distinction in the United States Military,” said Inslee in the proclamation.
